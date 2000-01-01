Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Nostalgics Wants
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:51 AM   #1
Nostalgic
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2017
Location: GTA
Posts: 36
Nostalgics Wants
These are my current wants
Willing to purchase if any of the figures are complete MIB or MISB
Please non-rape prices if you have them lol

Takara:
*MP-10K Optimus Prime KO (black Bape version)
*MP-12+ Sideswipe (toon version)
*MP-14+ Red Alert (toon version)
*MP-35 Grapple
*MP-36 Megatron
*MP-37 Artfire
*MP-38 Optimus Primal (Supreme Commander)

Fanstoys:
*FT-03 Quakewave Toy Dojo Exclusive (grey version)
*FT-06 Sever
*FT-06X Sever
*FT-08 Grinder
*FT-12 Grenadier (cartoon version, grey chest)
*FT-15 Willis
Nostalgic is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Wildrider Stunticon Original Sealed
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Loose Complete Figure Megatron Gun 1980s Hasbro Stand
Transformers
Transformers Animated lot of 3 Grimlock, Swoop & Snarl complete
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Air Guardian JETFIRE Vintage Gen1 1984 with box hasbro band
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.