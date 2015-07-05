Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Returns To UK Toy Fair After Two Years Of Absence
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,338
Hasbro Returns To UK Toy Fair After Two Years Of Absence


For the past two years Hasbro left an unfillable void at the annual UK Toy Fair (sometimes known as the London Toy Fair) organized by*The British Toy and Hobby Association. For many years, the company was the biggest sponsor and the biggest exhibitor of the show. Back in 2016, Hasbro declined to participate as they had their hands full with other European toy shows happening at the same time. The decision continued on with the 2017 fair as well. This created an industry-wide ‘domino effect’ where certain UK companies declined to participate on the fair due to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Returns To UK Toy Fair After Two Years Of Absence appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Wildrider Stunticon Original Sealed
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Loose Complete Figure Megatron Gun 1980s Hasbro Stand
Transformers
Transformers Animated lot of 3 Grimlock, Swoop & Snarl complete
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Air Guardian JETFIRE Vintage Gen1 1984 with box hasbro band
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.