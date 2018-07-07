Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,603

Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Soundwave Pictorial Review And Comparison



2005 Boards Member Shattered Trousers is bringing us a pictorial review of*Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Soundwave and a direct comparison with the Robots In Disguise version of the character. As we previously learned, the new toy is a repaint of the RID toy with minor exceptions. The plastic comes with a much lighter shade of blue than the previous version without a single retooling. Not even the headsculpt. Instead, the paint application mimics the Evergreen/Cyberverse design. The red tyres have been replaced with black ones and you can even attach the RID Minicons to the vehicle mode. Check out the full



