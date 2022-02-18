Via*Animenewsnetwork.com
*we have an interview with the Transformers: War For Cybertron cartoon*showrunner F.J. DeSanto and producer Mike Avila about the inspirations and creation behind the show and several details about the recently released*The Art and Making of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy artbook.
The interview give us details on how the series was created, all the collaboration between all studios and professionals in charge of the show. Of course, all of this material is shown and revealed in the new artbook. You can already*buy a copy via Amazon
*for $36.00 ready to ship. Read the interview*here
