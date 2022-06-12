Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
More Transformers 2023 Listings Discovered ? Possible Earthspark Deluxe Figures & Mor


Another addition to the currently ongoing leak season is coming to us today once again courtesy of Jtprime17, this time in the form of "Transformers Terran Deluxe" figures, priced at $24.99 and currently all listed under codenames. As Jtprime had let us know before, "Terran" may be the codename for the upcoming Earthspark series. If so, it seems we may be getting Deluxe versions of these characters right off the bat, which would be good news for older collectors. But that's not all – in addition, we also have listings for $11.99 products, bearing some of the

The post More Transformers 2023 Listings Discovered – Possible Earthspark Deluxe Figures & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



