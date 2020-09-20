Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Movie Toys TMT-01 Gray Prototype (Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee)


There’s new third party company in town! Transformers Movie Toys have revealed, via Baidu, images of the gray prototype of their first product:*TMT-01 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee. This new mold tries to focus on movie-accuracy in both modes and the images show a promising figure for sure. Robot mode size is similar to 3A figures*and the VW Beetle mode is about 17.5 cm long and it will feature light-up gimmicks. Keep in mind that this is just an early prototype and changes may be done in the final product. We still have no concrete information on price or release date &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Toys TMT-01 Gray Prototype (Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



