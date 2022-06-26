Coming to us via Chefatron on YouTube we have our first in-hand images the Transformers Beast Wars Terrorsaur reissue. This is direct re-release of the Terorsaur toy from 1995
in his original toy deco (unpainted beak, green spots, black & purple robot parts) which will be a Walmart exclusive in the US as the previous Beast Wars reissue toys. We have some comparison shots next to the new Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur too. See all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video review, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
