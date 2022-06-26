Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,490
Transformers Beast Wars Terrorsaur Reissue In-Hand Images


Coming to us via Chefatron on YouTube we have our first in-hand images the Transformers Beast Wars Terrorsaur reissue. This is direct re-release of the Terorsaur toy from 1995 in his original toy deco (unpainted beak, green spots, black &#038; purple robot parts) which will be a Walmart exclusive in the US as the previous Beast Wars reissue toys. We have some comparison shots next to the new Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur too. See all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video review, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

