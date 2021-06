Transfomers Kingdom New Promotional Clip

Attention War for Cybertron fans! The official Netflix Anime YouTube account have just uploaded a " New on Netflix | July 2021 " video featuring their upcoming shows and we have some new scenes from the*War For Cybertron: Kingdom*cartoon. These are just a few seconds (from 0:55 to 0:59), but we can spot some of the characters including: Airazor, Laserbeak, Cheetor, Megatron, Beast Megatron, Optimus Primal (crashing some Decepticons) and a character you may not have been waiting this season.