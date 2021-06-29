Attention War for Cybertron fans! The official Netflix Anime YouTube account have just uploaded a New on Netflix | July 2021
video featuring their upcoming shows and we have some new scenes from the*War For Cybertron: Kingdom*cartoon. These are just a few seconds (from 0:55 to 0:59), but we can spot some of the characters including: Airazor, Laserbeak, Cheetor, Megatron, Beast Megatron, Optimus Primal (crashing some Decepticons) and a character you may not have been waiting this season. Not much left to say, see the clip after the break, as well as some screencaps, and let us know your » Continue Reading.
The post Transfomers Kingdom New Promotional Clip
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca