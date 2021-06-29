Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transfomers Kingdom New Promotional Clip


Attention War for Cybertron fans! The official Netflix Anime YouTube account have just uploaded a New on Netflix | July 2021 video featuring their upcoming shows and we have some new scenes from the War For Cybertron: Kingdom cartoon. These are just a few seconds (from 0:55 to 0:59), but we can spot some of the characters including: Airazor, Laserbeak, Cheetor, Megatron, Beast Megatron, Optimus Primal (crashing some Decepticons) and a character you may not have been waiting this season.

The post Transfomers Kingdom New Promotional Clip appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
