Jurassic Park x Transformers Collaborative Tyrannocon Rex vs JP93 Revealed!
After much anticipation, Hasbro has finally revealed the Transformers x Jurassic Park Collaborative project on the Transformers Instagram! Tyrannocon Rex is on the loose! The T. rex and Ford Explorer from the Jurassic Park movie are now Transformers robots! Can Autobot JP93 stop her from wreaking havoc on Jurassic Park? The set is available now on Amazon
for $104.99 and is scheduled to begin shipping on November 1, 2021. Transformers robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they » Continue Reading.
