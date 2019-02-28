|
New Image Studio Series Devastator
Thanks to Weibo user NOTRAB
, we have a a clearer image of the upcoming Studio Series combiner, Devastator that was first seen at MCM
. We also get confirmation on the size classes for the remaining Constructicons. Mixmaster Voyager Class, Early 2020 Scrapper Voyager Class, Early 2020 Overload Leader Class, Early 2020 Scavenger Leader Class, Early 2020 We are might be a year out from being able to fully combine Devastator but hopefully he’ll be worth the wait!
The post New Image Studio Series Devastator
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/