UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 236

Looking for certain OS KOs, does this KO exist? Hi, couple questions below, thanks in advance:



1 - I'm looking for an oversize knock off of Blackjack (normally comes in legend size). I know it exists as Ive seen it on Aliexpress before the pandemic but I regrettably passed on purchasing it then. I hope to find it on ebay or aliexpress somewhere.



Attached is a picture of an OS KO Powerglide and Hotrod made by what I assume is the same company for size reference.



2 - BMB made some OS KO PotP Dinobots including a Slash, is there an OS KO of Cindersaur out there? Pict included for reference. Attached Thumbnails

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________ Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 12:45 PM .