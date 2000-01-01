|
Looking for certain OS KOs, does this KO exist?
Hi, couple questions below, thanks in advance:
1 - I'm looking for an oversize knock off of Blackjack (normally comes in legend size). I know it exists as Ive seen it on Aliexpress before the pandemic but I regrettably passed on purchasing it then. I hope to find it on ebay or aliexpress somewhere.
Attached is a picture of an OS KO Powerglide and Hotrod made by what I assume is the same company for size reference.
2 - BMB made some OS KO PotP Dinobots including a Slash, is there an OS KO of Cindersaur out there? Pict included for reference.
