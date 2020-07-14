|
Netflix War For Cybertron Japanese Promotional Clip & Dub Information
The official Netflix Japan YouTube account
have uploaded a new*War For Cybertron promotional clip for the Japanese audience. The new video shows some new scenes and character portraits and it let us appreciate the Japanese dub of the series. A different approach compared to the English dub for sure, but we are sure many fans will like the epic and strong voices chosen for the show. Talking about the Japanese dub, The River website
have revealed the main voice actors (or seiyuus) cast for the series. Some famous professionals involved: Optimus Prime – Tessho Genda – The original
More...
