Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Cheetor Found In The UK



Attention UK fans! 2005 Boards member*Q Prime*is giving us the heads up that the*Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Cheetor has been found in the UK. Elite Class Cheetor & Sea Fury was spotted at*Smyths Toys at Boucher Road in Belfast. This figure is a Target exclusive in the US, so it may be a Smyths exclusive in the UK. Happy hunting!



