Studio Series 86 Leader Snarl First Look & In-Hand Images

Coming to us from Chefatron on Youtube is our first look at Studio Series 86 Snarl! Snarl is shown here in both his robot and dinosaur modes, along with some size comparison pics and posed with his sword accessory. Check it out after the break and let us know what you think!