Old Today, 08:50 AM   #1
Magnimus
Energon
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 832
Has Legacy Breakdown Come and Gone?
I honestly don?t understand how to navigate Hasbro?s distribution patterns anymore. I missed the preorders for Legacy Breakdown, and I?ve never seen him on shelves anywhere although his wave mates have apparently been released. Mass retail in my area is bone dry on any recent TF releases which makes gauging the current market difficult. Have I missed the boat on completing Menasor or is there hope I might be able to grab him online or in stores without resorting to aftermarket scalpers?
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
