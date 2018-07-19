|
Transformers Studio Series KSI Sentry and Dropkick Out at Singapore Retail
Singapore again leads the retail charge on highly anticipated figures, as TFW2005 member BattleUpSaber finds the Studio Series Deluxe Class duo of Age of Extinction KSI Sentry and the Bumblebee Movie’s Dropkick at Isetan
*in the Nex Mall. We first brought you official images of these figures in*July
*followed by an*August
*in-hand look that included their backdrops. Happy hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore. Check out the pictures attached to this post and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Studio Series KSI Sentry and Dropkick Out at Singapore Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.