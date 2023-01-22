Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2023
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,502
James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2023


TNation makes another 2023 guest announcement: legendary Transformers comics author James Roberts. Roberts has been part of the UK Transformers scene since the early days of organised fandom. He joined the IDW stables with co-writer Nick Roche and All Hail Megatron, spinning into the fan-favourite Last Stand of the Wreckers in 2010. Since then, he has been the main architect behind More than Meets the Eye, Lost Light, and numerous single issues and stories in the long running pre-2019 IDW narrative universe. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for details about the convention?s scheduled August &#187; Continue Reading.

The post James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.