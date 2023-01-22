TNation makes another
2023 guest announcement: legendary Transformers comics author James Roberts. Roberts has been part of the UK Transformers scene since the early days of organised fandom. He joined the IDW stables with co-writer Nick Roche and All Hail Megatron, spinning into the fan-favourite Last Stand of the Wreckers in 2010. Since then, he has been the main architect behind More than Meets the Eye, Lost Light, and numerous single issues and stories in the long running pre-2019 IDW narrative universe. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
for details about the convention?s scheduled August » Continue Reading.
The post James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2023
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...