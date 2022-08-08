Lessen the cranial load, strap on your protective Funko-brand mask, and let’s just chill a bit with a post-convention / post-Rogers episode of WTF@TFW ! Vangelus discovers a mysterious mask-shaped cryptid, Aaron is thrown into the world of HVAC repair and TJ scrapes the bottom of the sea floor and finds… Harmony Gold? You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 620 – July 19 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
