Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,741
Wonderful-Trans WT01 Ronin (IDW Drift) Color Prototype


New third party company Wonderful-Trans have updated their Weibo account with images of the color prototype of their new*WT01 Ronin (IDW Drift). This an impressive rendition of IDW Drift with a beautifully painted with a metallic finish and detailed sculpt, and standing 21 cm tall in robot mode. He comes with 3 swords and he can transform into an anime-style futuristic car. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on this new Drift figure on the 2005 Boards!

