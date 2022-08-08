New third party company Wonderful-Trans have updated their Weibo account
with images of the color prototype of their new*WT01 Ronin (IDW Drift). This an impressive rendition of IDW Drift with a beautifully painted with a metallic finish and detailed sculpt, and standing 21 cm tall in robot mode. He comes with 3 swords and he can transform into an anime-style futuristic car. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on this new Drift figure on the 2005 Boards!
