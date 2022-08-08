Prime 1 Studio Facebook
*have updated an official gallery and product information of their new PMTFB-03DXS Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron Statue.* This statue is planned for Prime 1 Studio Museum Masterline line and it will come in two versions: Standard and Deluxe, each one featuring different parts. Read on for more details: PMTFB-03 MEGATRON TRANSMETAL 2 (BEAST WARS: TRANSFORMERS)
Statue Size approx. 29 inches tall [H:74cm W:64cm D:55cm] Beast Wars: Transformers Transmetal 2-themed, lava base featuring Tarantulas PMTFB-03DXS MEGATRON TRANSMETAL 2 DELUXE BONUS VERSION (TRANSFORMERS: BEAST WARS)*
Statue Size approx. 29 inches tall [H:74cm W:64cm D:55cm] Three » Continue Reading.
