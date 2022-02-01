Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:51 PM   #1
legoLiamNeeson
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: camrose alberta
Posts: 11
does anyone have either an offical mpm 10 or an f12a mpm 10 KO for trade?
I have the rotf/DOTM mpm 10 KO and I would like to trade it for either an actual official mpm 10 or the movie 1 mpm 10 KO. I would like to meet in camrose alberta if anyone is interested
