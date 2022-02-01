Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
legoLiamNeeson
Mpm 10 starscream rotf paint job for trade
Hi, i am looking to trade my rotf mpm 10 starscream KO, for either an official mpm 10 or the movie 1 starscream mpm KO, the place we would meet up to trade is camrose
