Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX Edition Movie Running Time Revealed?
Hot on the heels of reveal of the possible running time
of Transformers: The Last Knight, comes the possible running time
of the IMAX Edition of the aforementioned movie. Clocked at 2 Hours and 32 Minutes, the IMAX Version seems to contain 4 additional minutes of footage when compared to 2 Hours and 28 Minutes of the regular version. Take this news with a grain of salt until confirmed via a Movie Rating Website.
