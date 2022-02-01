Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Varaka
Varaka's Sales
Hello folks,

I am downsizing my collection and am offloading some items of mine. Items have been solely handled by myself, an adult collector and are in good condition including packaging and instructions.

Magic Square MS-01W Light of Freedom - $80
FansHobby MB-01 Archenemy - $90
LemonTree LT-01 Lemon Prime - $60
MakeToys MT-03 Hypernovae - $200
Perfect Effect PE-DX10 Jetpower Revive Commander - $110
MMC-PS12 Saltus - $110
Newage NA-02 Harry - $30
Newage NA-05B Alonzo - $30
Newage NA-03 Manero - $30
Iron Factory IF-EX28 Burning Slug - $40
Iron Factory IF-EX45 YOROI-SHISHIMARU - $40
Iron Factory IF-EX46 HONEKUMOKI - $40
Fansproject WB-003 Assaulter (Problematic Hip ratchets removed and included) - $60

I live in the Chilliwack area and often commute to Abbotsford for University. I prefer local pickup, but can ship if requested. If there are any questions or offers I can happily answer.

Thanks!
