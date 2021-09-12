Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe Out At US Retail


Attention Studio Series collectors! We can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe is out at US retail! SS-74 Revenge Of The Fallen Bumblebe (With Sam) was spotted at*Hillsdale GameStop, California by 2005 Boards member ghostyurei*while the same figure together with SS-75 Revenge Of The Fallen Jolt was spotted by 2005 Boards member*Fc203 at a Walmart in Rowlett Rd Houston, Texas. Their wave partner SS-86 08 Transformers The movie Gnaw should be out too. Happy hunting! &#160;

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



