Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe Out At US Retail



Attention Studio Series collectors! We can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe is out at US retail! SS-74 Revenge Of The Fallen Bumblebe (With Sam) was spotted at*Hillsdale GameStop, California by 2005 Boards member ghostyurei*while the same figure together with SS-75 Revenge Of The Fallen Jolt was spotted by 2005 Boards member*Fc203 at a Walmart in Rowlett Rd Houston, Texas. Their wave partner SS-86 08 Transformers The movie Gnaw should be out too. Happy hunting!



