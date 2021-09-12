|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 02
Its time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. This week new Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys hits Australian shelves, the recently revealed Cyberverse Ultra Class Ramjet showed up in Chile, Transfomers Prime reissues spotted in Ireland, the exclusive Covert Agent Ravage 2-pack is out in France and collectors in Philippines have got a rain of new Kingdom, Studio Series and Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys in stores with even some US exclusives. Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series Battle Packs Wave 1 In Australia
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member Thalyn*we can report that the new
