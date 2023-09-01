Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:56 AM   #1
Malechai
Machine War
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 279
Legacy United Gears preorders?
Hi all, been out of the loop for a few months. Seeing images and videos of Legacy United Gears but can't find any info on when preorders will start for him. Has this been announced yet?

Thanks!
Today, 10:11 AM   #2
VicRav
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Regina, SK
Posts: 239
Re: Legacy United Gears preorders?
No official announcement I don't believe. Just leaked.
