Titans Return Deluxe Misfire and Slugslinger Revealed



Coming in this evening is a pair of fantastic reveals: Titans Return Misfire and Slugslinger! News comes way*courtesy of



Coming in this evening is a pair of fantastic reveals: Titans Return Misfire and Slugslinger! News comes way*courtesy of Ozformers *via Hasbro Australia at Toyfair. Both figures will be retools of the popular Titans Return Triggerhappy mold.**Their Titanmaster names should be revealed later today. Are these worthy of a future purchase? Sound off after the jump!

