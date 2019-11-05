|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Wave One Energon Unboxing Video
TFW2005 member Peaugh
scores the unboxing reveal for the upcoming
Wave One Energon Edition. Check out the clip below, bookmark the item link here
to secure your set on 12/2, then sound off on the 2005 boards!  
