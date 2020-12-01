Today, 01:20 AM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,779 Hasbro and Toys For Tots: 2020 Campaign





Hasbro announced their 2020 Toys For Tots campaign: This holiday season, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented need and Hasbro is proud to be able to donate more than 1 million toys and games to support children and families across the nation. Through the generosity of individuals, organizations and businesses, combined with a dedicated corps of over 35,000 volunteers working in 800 communities across the country, Toys for Tots plays an active role in inspiring others to make a difference in their communities and has been delivering a message of hope to children in need since 1947. We commend Hasbro announced their 2020 Toys For Tots campaign: This holiday season, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented need and Hasbro is proud to be able to donate more than 1 million toys and games to support children and families across the nation. Through the generosity of individuals, organizations and businesses, combined with a dedicated corps of over 35,000 volunteers working in 800 communities across the country, Toys for Tots plays an active role in inspiring others to make a difference in their communities and has been delivering a message of hope to children in need since 1947. We commend





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

