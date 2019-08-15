Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,258

Hasbro Reveals Transformers War For Cybertron Unicron Toy Will Have Removable Head An





Via Via Comicbook.com *we have a new interesting reveal about Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron. The Chaos-Bringer will have a removable head and Faceplate. You can take out Unicron’s head to recreate his end in the classic G1 Transformers movie. Additionally, the faceplate can be removed to reveal inner parts and eyes with extra damage as seen in the G1 episode Ghost in the Machine. Unicron is being released via Haslab crowdfunding and it has to reach 8000 backers before the end of the month. You can still support Unicron* here . Remember We all belong to him! Check the video





