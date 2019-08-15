Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Reveals Transformers War For Cybertron Unicron Toy Will Have Removable Head An



Via Comicbook.com*we have a new interesting reveal about Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron. The Chaos-Bringer will have a removable head and Faceplate. You can take out Unicron’s head to recreate his end in the classic G1 Transformers movie. Additionally, the faceplate can be removed to reveal inner parts and eyes with extra damage as seen in the G1 episode Ghost in the Machine. Unicron is being released via Haslab crowdfunding and it has to reach 8000 backers before the end of the month. You can still support Unicron*here. Remember We all belong to him! Check the video
down_shift
Re: Hasbro Reveals Transformers War For Cybertron Unicron Toy Will Have Removable Hea
The take away here (to me) is that giving fans a little head won't get your 4.3 million dollar crowd funding project funded in time.
evenstaves
Re: Hasbro Reveals Transformers War For Cybertron Unicron Toy Will Have Removable Hea
The take away here (to me) is that giving fans a little head won't get your 4.3 million dollar crowd funding project funded in time.
Haha, natch
