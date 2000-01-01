Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:39 AM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,129
Flame Toys IDW Optimus Prime Model Kit Released at Retail
Thanks to Matt McNally for letting us know the Flame Toys model kit of IDW Optimus Prime has been found at an EB Games in Ontario for $47.99 or $43.19 as an Edge Platinum member.

Happy Hunting!
