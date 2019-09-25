|
HasLab War For Cybertron Unicron New Image
After some silent days (maybe the calm beofre the storm), we have a newHasLab War For Cybertron Unicron image via Stan Bush’s Facebook
and Twitter
. “He definitely has the power…but does he have The Touch?”*asks Stan Bush on his post. A better quality image of the Chaos Bringer was later shared via the Official Transformers Facebook account
. Unicron is standing while showing his fist in anger over a moon-like soil with the Earth in the background. Right now Unicron is on its way to 6000 backers. We need to reach the goal of 8000 backers before*October 6, » Continue Reading.
