Super_Megatron
HasLab War For Cybertron Unicron New Image


After some silent days (maybe the calm beofre the storm), we have a newHasLab War For Cybertron Unicron image via Stan Bush’s Facebook and Twitter. “He definitely has the power…but does he have The Touch?”*asks Stan Bush on his post. A better quality image of the Chaos Bringer was later shared via the Official Transformers Facebook account. Unicron is standing while showing his fist in anger over a moon-like soil with the Earth in the background. Right now Unicron is on its way to 6000 backers. We need to reach the goal of 8000 backers before*October 6, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post HasLab War For Cybertron Unicron New Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
