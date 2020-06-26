Now that the highly-coveted Generations Selects Seacons have been in collectors’ hands for some time, third party company Transform Dream Wave, known for creating combiner team upgrade kits, have announced a kit for the team of killer robot fish and their combined form to help beef him up visually and structurally. From the looks of things, the TCW-10 kit will include thigh covers for combined mode, an all new torso chest piece, a new head, toe pieces, a new sword, elbow support pieces, and a few smaller pieces to support other joints. For now we just have grey prototype images » Continue Reading.
