Long Range Forecast For Transformers: The Last Knight Now Available



More... Box Office Pro has made available their long range forecast for the upcoming Michael Bay movie Transformers: The Last Knight. The site*details both Pros and Cons*(no, not Decepticons) of the situation so far and details a forecast of the performance based on various factors. PROS: The Transformers brand remains hugely popular both in North America and around the world. Regardless of how it performs in the States, this should once again mark a bright financial spot on Paramounts bottom line when global box office is taken into account. Excluding The Mummy, this stands as one of Junes few summer tentpole » Continue Reading. The post Long Range Forecast For Transformers: The Last Knight Now Available appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

