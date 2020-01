Flame Toys Furai Model Devastator In-Hand Images

Courtesy of Notrab on Weibo *we can share some in-hand images of the latest installment in Flame Toys Furai Model line: Devastator.* The Furai Model line brings you easy-to-build snap-on model kits (non transformable), ideal for fans who are not familiarized with building models. Devastator is full posable figure with a highly stylized design (similar to what we could see in some Japanese TV Magazines) that gives a new style and personality to the classic Decepticon combiner. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the images. Additionally, Flame Toys have uploaded a video *showing a step by step » Continue Reading. The post Flame Toys Furai Model Devastator In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM