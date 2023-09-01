Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:34 AM
TZX123
CW Brake-Neck & Quickslinger
Looking for Combiners War:



1) Brake-Neck
2) Quickslinger



Person with both gets first priority.

Doesn't need to be new, but mint condition with all parts complete.
Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=83745
