Super_Megatron
GOTO Store China X Transformers Limited Edition Shoe Boxes


GOTO Store China (specialized in shoes and sneakers) have announced a special collaboration with Transformers to bring new officially licensed Transformers limited edition shoe boxes. These are very nice acrylic shoe boxes decorated with Evergreen designs. GOTO is also partnering with WWF and TMall to offer a special promotion for the 4/22 Earth Day. 5% of the shoe boxes sales will be donated to the Northeast Tiger Leopard National Park Protection Base. Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and Megatron boxes are available to order and you have the chance to receive a rare limited shoe box.

