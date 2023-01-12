Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts SS-100 Deluxe Bumblebee In-Package Imag


We share for you our first in-package images of the recently revealed*Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts SS-100 Deluxe Bumblebee for your viewing pleasure. Thee box follows the usual Studio Series packaging style now with open window and adding a “Plastic Free Packaging” logo in one corner. The back of the box shows alt mode, the GM logo and our first look at the included cardboard backdrop. See the images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts SS-100 Deluxe Bumblebee In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



