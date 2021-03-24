|
Icon Creative Studio To Handle Animation For The Nickelodeon Transformers Series
Icon Creative Studio in Canada will handle the animation work of the upcoming Nickelodeon–eOne Transformers series. According to an info we received, the show will be in 3D CGI; much like Icon’s previous work. Hasbro’s own Boulder Media Limited will take care of the BotBots animated series. The studio is know for several stunning animation jobs for titles such as Elena Of Avalor, Disney’s Monsters At Work, and Kong: King Of The Apes. Official website of Icon Creative Studio has been updated
with a placeholder poster for the Transformers show (featured with this news post), and they are also » Continue Reading.
