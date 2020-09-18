Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: War for Cybertron Ark Blueprint


Hasbro is sharing with us, a blueprint of the Ark from*Transformers: War for Cybertron. Official description: //Teletraan-1: Access Granted_Ark Blueprint Take an in-depth tour of the Autobots’ infamous spaceship and save this blueprint for your next video conference call background or desktop wallpaper. You can download the blueprint from the official Hasbro website or with this news post.

The post Transformers: War for Cybertron Ark Blueprint appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



