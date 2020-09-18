|
Transformers: War for Cybertron Ark Blueprint
Hasbro is sharing with us, a blueprint of the Ark from*Transformers: War for Cybertron. Official description: //Teletraan-1: Access Granted_Ark Blueprint Take an in-depth tour of the Autobots’ infamous spaceship and save this blueprint for your next video conference call background or desktop wallpaper. You can download the blueprint from the official Hasbro website
or with this news post.
