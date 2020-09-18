|
Hasbro Pulsecon ? Transformers Panel Schedule & Guests List
Hasbro Pulse have updated
information regarding their Pulsecon*Transformers panel schedule & guests List for the event. Hasbro’s Pulsecon will be held in tow days next week: Friday, September 25 at 11:00 am EST and Saturday, September 26 at 10:00 am EST. Transformers is scheduled
for Friday and we have two great panels announced plus a guest we all want to see: The voices that inspired transformers fans for generations Panelists: Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Ben from Hasbro Transformers Brand Team WFC Kingdom reveal Panelists: Hasbro Transformers Brand Team Special Guest: John Cena (Agent Burns – Bumblebee Movie) Stay » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Pulsecon – Transformers Panel Schedule & Guests List
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca