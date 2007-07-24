Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,465
Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE Black Version (200% Size) Stock Images


The official*Medicom Toy website*have updated a webpage with information about a new*Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE Black Version. Be@rbrick Transformers figures are designed like cute, dumpy, cartoon bear versions of their classic selves, but they can also transform into more traditionally proportioned robot modes. We had seen several other*Bearbrick Transformers*figures in the past,*including G1*and Live Action*movie inspired designs. This figure is inspired by the Japanese exclusive G1 and Masterpiece BAPE Black versions of Optimus Prime (black and gray deco, not to be confused with the Nemesis Prime deco Bea@rbrick). This is the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE Black Version (200% Size) Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



