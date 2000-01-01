Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:30 AM
donovanjd3
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Calgary
Posts: 14
Looking for Rodimus MP-09 parts. Daca Toys Kronos/Jetfire parts
hoping to find broken MP-09 figures. I have 2 broken US versions. looking the outside half of the Left Orange thigh piece. The small tube section that the screen goes into. Mine has the tube/peg broken.

Hoping to find parts from broken Japanese MP-09. Want to try mixing and matching parts to build a custom Rodimus


Also looking for the Right hand and gun for Daca Toys Kronos/Jetfire. Mine broke off(with the gun in his hand), then went missing when I moved.

Click image for larger version Name: Rodimus thigh.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.2 KB ID: 48219   Click image for larger version Name: Rodimus Thigh 2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.5 KB ID: 48220  
