|
Photos And Videos From Taiwan TF Expo 2017 ? Transformers: The Last Knight, Generatio
2005 Boards Member*prime roller is bringing us tons of photos from*Taiwan TF Expo 2017. He was also kind to translate what the event is all about
: “2017 Transformers Movie Toys Exhibition grand debut, free admission! Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Transformers movie series with a complete exhibition of the movie toys. Various sizes, rare exquisite Transformers statues beautifully displayed on-site. Unique to Taiwan, the actual Sqweeks motorcycle remake is used on display.A variety of new products, free to try out, as well as exclusive gifts to give away.On sale is the complete selection of the movie toys, and at » Continue Reading.
The post Photos And Videos From Taiwan TF Expo 2017 – Transformers: The Last Knight, Generations And More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.