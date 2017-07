Photos And Videos From Taiwan TF Expo 2017 ? Transformers: The Last Knight, Generatio

2005 Boards Member*prime roller is bringing us tons of photos from*Taiwan TF Expo 2017. He was also kind to translate what the event is all about: “2017 Transformers Movie Toys Exhibition grand debut, free admission! Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Transformers movie series with a complete exhibition of the movie toys. Various sizes, rare exquisite Transformers statues beautifully displayed on-site. Unique to Taiwan, the actual Sqweeks motorcycle remake is used on display.A variety of new products, free to try out, as well as exclusive gifts to give away.On sale is the complete selection of the movie toys, and at » Continue Reading. The post Photos And Videos From Taiwan TF Expo 2017 – Transformers: The Last Knight, Generations And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM