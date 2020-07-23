|
Flame Toys 2020 Releases: Kuro Kara Kuri & Furai Action
Flame Toys, via their Twitter account
, have uploaded images of their upcoming 2020 releases which include new entries to their Kuro Kara Kuri and Furai Action lines. We have 2 new characters for their top quality and officially licensed action figures line: Kuro Kara Kuri: Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Rodimus (gray prototype) Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo (Colored sample) To top it all, two more characters for the new Furai Action line. This are fully assembled action figures with a more accessible price range. Furai Action Leo Prime (gray prototype) Furai Action Optimus Primal (colored sample) Flame Toys will » Continue Reading.
