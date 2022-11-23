Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Starscream & Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Multipack New


Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17*we can share for you two new Target listings for a new*Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Starscream and a Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Multipack. Unfortunately, there are still no images or additional information about these items. EartSpark Deluxe Starscream could be a new mold or just a Cyberverse redeco as it happened with the EarthSpark Shockwave toy. The Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee item should be a new 4-pack, but your guess is as good as ours about which characters will be included. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the discussion link below &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Starscream & Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Multipack New Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 07:43 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Starscream & Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Multipack
LOL so which Beast Wars sculpts will get their corporate-mandated mold re-uses in this one?

toy-deco Tarantulas for sure, if not Inferno (was kind of already close, unless they do him with a mostly-translucent-plastic body)
