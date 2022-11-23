Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Starscream & Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Multipack New
Thanks to the detective work of our very own Jtprime17*we can share for you two new Target listings for a new*Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Starscream and a Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee Multipack. Unfortunately, there are still no images or additional information about these items. EartSpark Deluxe Starscream could be a new mold or just a Cyberverse redeco as it happened with the EarthSpark Shockwave toy. The Legacy Buzzworthy Bumblebee item should be a new 4-pack, but your guess is as good as ours about which characters will be included. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.