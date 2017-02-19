Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight  2017 Product Description Official Press Release


Finally to cap it all up, Hasbro is sending us their official Product Description press release for Transformers: The Last Knight toyline for year 2017. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT line features all the most iconic AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS from the film and delivers multiple ways to play! The kid-focused Turbo Changer line gets into the action fast with quick/clever changing between modes. Our older boy/fan-focused Premier Edition line includes movie inspired details and complex conversions. We are also introducing fun ways to play including a robot RC item that celebrates the big personality of our newest friend AUTOBOT SQWEEKS

The post Transformers: The Last Knight  2017 Product Description Official Press Release appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
