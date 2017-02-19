Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,047

More... Finally to cap it all up, Hasbro is*sending us their official Product Description press release for Transformers: The Last Knight*toyline for year 2017. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT line features all the most iconic AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS from the film anddelivers multiple ways to play! The kid-focused Turbo Changer line gets into the action fast with quick/clever changing between modes. Our older boy/fan-focused Premier Edition line includes movie inspired details and complex conversions. We are also introducing fun ways to play including a robot RC item that celebrates the big personality of our newest friend AUTOBOT SQWEEKS as well as our » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight – 2017 Product Description Official Press Release appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

