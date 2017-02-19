Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,047

Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? 2017 Product Description Official Press Release



Hasbro is kind to send us their official Product Description press release for*Transformers: Robots In Disguise toyline for the year 2017. TRANSFORMERS: ROBOTS IN DISGUISE, returning for its third season in Spring 2017, will be COMBINER FORCE themed, with the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS taking the battle between good and evil to new heights with the introduction of COMBINERS  teams of Transformers who combine forces to create larger, more powerful bots. BUMBLEBEE and the AUTOBOT team must learn how to fight the DECEPTICONS when combined with one another and truly work as one! New for Spring 2017, favorite Transformers are



The post







More... Hasbro is kind to send us their official Product Description press release for*Transformers: Robots In Disguise toyline for the year 2017. TRANSFORMERS: ROBOTS IN DISGUISE, returning for its third season in Spring 2017, will be COMBINER FORCE themed, with the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS taking the battle between good and evil to new heights with the introduction of COMBINERS  teams of Transformers who combine forces to create larger, more powerful bots. BUMBLEBEE and the AUTOBOT team must learn how to fight the DECEPTICONS when combined with one another and truly work as one! New for Spring 2017, favorite Transformers are » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise – 2017 Product Description Official Press Release appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________