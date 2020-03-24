|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Supporting Fire
The Transformers Trading Card Game adds
one more debut to the Wave 5 list: Problem: Annoyingly untapped enemy characters. Answer: Supporting Fire. Check out the attached artwork for details about how this card plays, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Supporting Fire
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca